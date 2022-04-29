Three O/N BOCES employees cited for 'excellence'

CHEEKTOWAGA — Three Orleans/Niagara BOCES staff members were recognized by the Western New York Educational Service Council at its Awards for Excellence reception at the Creekside Banquet Facility on Tuesday.
Mark Vivian, a maintenance worker, was recognized in the support staff category.
Paul Dewey, the conservation teacher at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center, was recognized in the teaching category.
Ann Logel, a special education administrator at the North Tonawanda Learning Center, was recognized in the administration category.
WNYESC is a non-profit educational organization chartered in 1966 by the Regents of the State of New York to serve public and private schools in eight counties in Western New York. Eighteen school employees were recognized at the banquet, all having been nominated by their school superintendents or district committees. The winners represent the best in personal qualities and professional achievement in five categories of service: superintendent, administration, teaching, support staff and board of education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.