Where there is a will there is a way when it comes to maintaining tradition! While residents at Wheatfield Commons, a DePaul Senior Living Community in North Tonawanda, may not have been able to make their annual trip to the Sunflowers of Sanborn, staff brought the beauty to them!
Residents were pictured enjoying a photo opp amidst the Sunflowers of Wheatfield Commons.
For more information about Wheatfield Commons, contact Administrator Kathy Hyland-Dion at 475-7600, at khyland@depaul.org.
