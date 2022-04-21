Students working on their best 'Breakout'

Students in Michelle LeFauve’s Web Development and Game Design program at the Niagara Career and Technical Education Center recently completed a fun project. In order to prepare for their final project of the year: building a breakout game/escape rooms, they tried their hands at solving a breakout game.
The game is similar to an escape room, without a room. The goal is to solve a series of puzzles to open locks on boxes. The first team to open the final box wins.
“It was a great way for the students to have the opportunity to demonstrate their problem solving skills,” LeFauve explained. “Their final games will be played by other Orleans/Niagara BOCES students.”
