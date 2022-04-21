Students working on their best 'Breakout'

From left, Shane Leone (Lewiston-Porter) in corner, Michael Ortiz (Niagara Wheatfield) with flashlight, Jackie Reynolds (Niagara Falls) and Jacob Lynch (North Tonawanda).

Students in Michelle LeFauve’s Web Development and Game Design program at the Niagara Career and Technical Education Center recently completed a fun project. In order to prepare for their final project of the year: building a breakout game/escape rooms, they tried their hands at solving a breakout game. 

The game is similar to an escape room, without a room. The goal is to solve a series of puzzles to open locks on boxes. The first team to open the final box wins.

“It was a great way for the students to have the opportunity to demonstrate their problem solving skills,” LeFauve explained. “Their final games will be played by other Orleans/Niagara BOCES students.”

