Six more Girl Scouts in Niagara County will receive the Girl Scout Gold Award, the organization’s highest award, on Saturday (June 4).
To earn the Gold Award, a Girl Scout undertakes a project that fills a need in her community, be it local or global, and creates change that is potentially ongoing or sustainable. Approximately 80 hours of community service are involved in any Gold Award project.
Project completion qualifies a Girl Scout for special scholarship opportunities as well as enlistment in the military at a higher starting pay grade.
The 2022 Gold Award recipients are:
— Nicolette Faller of Sanborn, a member of Troop 70097. Faller’s project, beautification of the memory garden at Camp Windy Meadows in Cambria, entailed construction of a a stone walkway leading to a bridge and surrounded by a hosta garden. Around the garden, Faller painted large rocks with words and phrases from the Girl Scout Promise and Law. Foller raised money for her project by holding bake sales at a Lewiston concert series and obtaining sponsorship from the Lewiston Garden Club.
— Grace Hodkin of Burt, a member of Troop 70356. Hodkin’s project, History of Newfane Geocache Trail, aimed to relay the history of Newfane in a series of eight geocaches. Geocaching is a recreational activity of hunting for and finding hidden objects by using GPS coordinates. Each geocache in Hodkin’s series represents a different aspect of Newfane’s history.
— Brianna Kline of Lockport, a member of Troop 70356. Kline’s project was construction of four picnic tables for Newfane Elementary School. Kline secured donations from Lowe’s, Newfane Lumber, Home Depot and Flint Bros. Hardware, obtained direction from her project adviser, David Page of Schwab Interior Carpentry, and got permission from the Newfane school board to place the picnic tables so that more students could enjoy the physical and mental health benefits of having lunch or a class outdoors.
— Leila Kuhns of North Tonawanda, a member of Troop 70090. Kuhns organized the Horses Helping Horses Miniature Horse Show as a benefit for the Barker-based Love Always Equine Sanctuary, which shelters horses, donkeys and goats. The “price” of participation in the horse show was an item on the sanctuary’s needs list, and the show ended up raising seven tubes of dewormer, 28 bags of shavings, 10 bags of grain and many gift cards redeemable at Runnings and Tractor Supply, altogether enough to keep the sanctuary running for a full month. Kuhns is planning another miniature horse show for Oct. 2 at the Niagara County Fairgrounds.
— Alaina Roberts of North Tonawanda, a member of Troop 70268. In consultation with her church, and with help from family, friends, her congregation and Thrivent Financial, Roberts built the Prayer & Mediation Community Garden off Oliver Street in North Tonawanda. The garden, dedicated in August 2021, is decorated with annuals and perennials, wooden birdhouses, painted rocks, garden flags, benches and a stone path.
— Isabelle Schrock of North Tonawanda, a member of Troop 71745. Schrock constructed a supply of squirrel nest boxes for the Erie County SPCA. Squirrel boxes, which look like very large birdhouses, are used to shelter baby squirrels from predators and the elements and may also discourage squirrels’ rummaging in suburban yards and gardens. To obtain the needed materials, Schrock secured donations from various Home Depot stores and individuals. She shared the project with her brother, a Boy Scout pursuing the Eagle Award, and together they produced and delivered 20 boxes to the SPCA in March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.