School librarians brush up on OverDrive

School Library Professionals spent a day at the Orleans/Niagara BOCES’ Conference Center recently. An educator from OverDrive reviewed their eBook and audiobook platform and K12 application called SORA.
The SLS (School Library System) considered and approved a regional two year pilot collection that will be available free to all districts for two years.
The SORA application provides accessible text features like large print, font and color change, and text-to-audio to assist students with special needs.
“It is important for each School Library System (SLS) to have a plan in place for resource sharing,” says Orleans/Niagara BOCES School Library System Coordinator Chris Conrad. “This allows member libraries to maximize what they are able to share and to yield the greatest return on investment. Furthermore, this plan is for materials that fall outside the core curricular collection maintained by school libraries.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.