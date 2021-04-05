Royalton-Hartland senior wins state leadership award    

Alayna Trautman, a senior at Royalton-Hartland High School and an electricity/electronics student at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center, has won the Thomas Olivo Leadership Award from the New York State Association of Career and Technical Education Administrators.
This award was named in honor of C. Thomas Olivo, who was the New York State Education Department’s director of Vocational Education in 1966, when VICA (now known as Skills USA) was established. Skills USA is a career-oriented youth organization for students enrolled in secondary trade, industrial, technical and health occupations.
Students who receive the award are granted a $500 scholarship from ACTEA.
Orleans/Niagara BOCES Career and Technical Education Director Michael Weyrauch says OCTEC is proud of Trautman's accomplishments.
“She is an outstanding individual. She is hardworking, dedicated and is always thinking of others.”
“The entire Roy-Hart community is proud of all that Alayna has accomplished during her time at our district and BOCES. She is truly a student who represents all that we hope all students will aspire, living the Rams way, every day!” Roy-Hart district Superintendent Hank Stopinski added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.