In March, the American Red Cross of Western New York is honoring the people who make its mission possible every day during its annual Red Cross Month celebration — a national tradition started nearly 80 years ago when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first national Red Cross Month proclamation recognizing those who give back through the American Red Cross. Each U.S. president has issued a proclamation ever since.
Whether it’s providing emergency recovery assistance to families impacted by home fires, standing up warming centers and shelters in the wake of an active winter weather season, honoring our military veterans and their families or working to address the nation’s worst blood shortage in more than a decade – our volunteers continue to deliver help and hope to those in need.
“When emergencies strike, our community rallies together to help families and individuals when it matters most,” said Nicholas Bond, regional CEO, American Red Cross of WNY. “We honor this dedication during our Red Cross Month celebration, and we invite everyone to turn their compassion into action by donating, volunteering, giving blood or taking a lifesaving skills course.”
Every day, people in our community rely on Red Cross volunteers to provide help and hope in the face of life’s emergencies. Across our 27-county footprint, in the last year alone, Red Cross volunteers have:
• Responded to more than 900 home fires, providing assistance to more than 1,600 families
• Opened shelters in the wake of fires, floods and severe winter weather
• Donated more than 122,000 units of lifesaving blood
• Provided 3,487 case services to support military members, veterans and their families, and much more.
Those who wish to take part in Red Cross Month can visit redcross.org to make a financial donation, give blood, become a volunteer or take a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid and CPR.
On March 23, take part in the annual Red Cross Giving Day campaign by donating at redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.
Also coming up this month is the Western New York Regional Online Auction: March Mission Madness. From March 27 through April 2, bids will be accepted on items such as get-a-way vacations, generous gift cards, valuable merchandise and services donated by organizations and individual supporters from across the Western New York region. For more information and to learn how you can participate, visit https://rdcrss.org/35aFo3W.
The Red Cross blood supply remains incredibly vulnerable — especially as doctors begin to resume elective surgeries previously delayed by omicron. It’s critical that individuals schedule a blood or platelet donation immediately to help ensure patients get the care they need as soon as possible. To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
As a thank-you, all those who come to give through March 31 will receive a $10 e-gift card, thanks to Fanatics. Plus, those who come to donate in March will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.
