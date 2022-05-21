O'Hara hosts walk for Haberstro

Cardinal O’Hara High School invites the community to join in the second annual “Spirit of Phil Memorial Walk” to benefit the Phil L. Haberstro Scholarship fund at Cardinal O’Hara.
Haberstro, founder of the Wellness Institute of Greater Buffalo was a member of the first graduating class at Cardinal O’Hara.
The 4-mile “Spirit of Phil” walk starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25 at Cardinal O’Hara on the Tonawanda Rails-to-Trails pathway, accessible from the school.
Haberstro, who died Nov. 18, 2020, promoted well-being across the region. He led the effort to make Buffalo an All-America City, and for decades was a familiar organizer attending community health fairs, health conferences and walks.
In his last few months, one of his greatest desires was to support his beloved high school alma mater through a scholarship fund.
A bench dedication in honor of Haberstro and light refreshments will conclude the day’s activities on the grounds of Cardinal O’Hara. All are invited to the post-race activities.
A $30 donation will support the scholarship fund. Event T-shirts may be purchased for $10.
Onsite registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. or registration is available online at the Event Registration tab at cardinalohara.com.
For more information, contact Renee Orr, Director of Advancement, at rorr@cardinalohara.com or call her office at 716 695-2600, Ext. 312.
