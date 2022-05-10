Columbia University's R. Glenn Hubbard, dean emeritus and Russell L. Carson professor of finance and economics, and Jeffrey Sachs, university professor and director of the Center for Sustainable Development, are among featured speakers at Niagara University commencement ceremonies taking place Thursday and Saturday at Artpark in Lewiston.
On Thursday, Hubbard will provide remarks at the graduate commencement ceremonies and receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree. Hubbard's, career has spanned both government and academia, and he has been a top-level consultant to many of America's leading financial institutions. He's the author of several books and has been a frequent guest and contributor to shows such as “Marketplace” and “Nightly Business Report."
In addition, Elizabeth Corieri, principal of Tuscarora Indian School in the Niagara-Wheatfield Central School District, will receive the university’s Caritas Medal during Thursday's ceremony. She has spent more than three decades as an educator and head administrator of the Tuscarora School. Under her leadership, the school has created a dynamic after-school study club; an evening skills class for middle and high school students and members of the community; and a summer program for children with free transportation.
On Saturday, Keith Miller will address graduates of Niagara University’s programs in the colleges of Business Administration, Education, and Nursing during the morning commencement ceremony. He has held leadership positions at six different universities across the U.S., including Niagara University, where he served as dean of the College of Business from 1994 to 2001.
Also at the ceremony, Gerald and Karen Iglesia will be honored for their impact on the youth in their community with the St. Vincent de Paul Medal and the St. Louise de Marillac Award, respectively.
Gerard, a retired physical education teacher and coach from the Rochester City School District, is one of the pioneers of that city’s AAU basketball program. His team became the first from Rochester to win a national championship, and he has coached players who have gone on to play in the NBA and in Division I basketball.
Karen used her background in chemical engineering to launch a successful pre-engineering program at the Baden Street Settlement in Rochester, where 25 students of color were introduced to various occupations in the STEM fields. She then founded the Iglesia Education Services, a tutoring company that went on to serve tens of thousands of students in Rochester, Syracuse, and Utica.
On Saturday afternoon, graduates from Niagara’s colleges of Arts and Sciences, and Hospitality, Sport, and Tourism Management will hear from Sachs, a world-renowned professor of economics, leader in sustainable development, senior UN advisor, bestselling author, and syndicated columnist. He will also receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.
Also during the afternoon ceremony, NU alum Mathon Noi will receive the Medal of St. Jean-Gabriel Perboyre, C.M. A member of NU’s Class of 2008, Noi is co-founder of Building Minds in South Sudan, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving literacy, equality, and economic opportunity through community-based programs and facilities.
On May 19, City of Vaughan Mayor Maurizio Bevilacqua will provide the commencement address for NU’s Ontario graduates, who will celebrate during a ceremony at the Meridian Arts Centre in North York, Ont. It's the third class to graduate from NU's Vaughan location. Bevilacqua will also receive the university’s Founders Award.
