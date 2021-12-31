There will be no Senior Lunch Program at the John Duke Center and the Lasalle Facility on Friday, Dec. 31, and Monday, Jan. 3 due to the New Year’s Day holiday. The lunch program will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at both sites.
No lunches Friday and Monday at Falls senior centers
