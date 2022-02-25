Niagara Hospice spring bouquet sale's next week

Staff and volunteers from Niagara Hospice are gearing up for the 2022 Spring Bouquet Sale running Monday through March 5.
The Niagara Hospice Spring Bouquet Sale is supported by many community partners to raise awareness for Niagara Hospice’s mission of providing expert care for families while spreading beautiful spring blooms throughout Niagara County.
With social distancing measures in place during the pandemic, Niagara Hospice is providing alternative ways to purchase spring bouquets to keep everyone safe. Niagara Hospice is offering pre-order bouquets with curbside pickup March 2 through 5 at the Niagara Hospice Administration Building in Lockport.
“We will also have several community walk up locations during the week of Feb. 28 though March 5th that you can purchase your bouquet from," said Niagara Hospice event coordinator Allison Bolt. "We just wanted to add some extra ways to purchase spring bouquets based on your level of comfort.”
Niagara Hospice has also collaborated with Tater Cakes Bakeshop and JoJo’s Ice Cream both in Lockport. During the week of the Spring Bouquet sale if you purchase any cupcake at Tater Cakes Bakeshop or a special jelly donut parfait from JoJo’s Ice Cream, a portion of the proceeds will be donated directly back to Niagara Hospice.
To learn more about the Niagara Hospice Spring Bouquet Sale or to purchase a bouquet, contact Bolt at 716-280-0766 or visit www.NiagaraHospice.org for more information.
