To enhance its commitment to keeping its constituents well-informed, the Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education will be providing summaries of its bi-weekly board meetings. Here are the notes from its Sept. 8 meeting.
Superintendent Mark Laurrie stated that the August Graduates – Class of 2022 will be recognized and receive their diplomas at the Sept. 22, Niagara Falls City School District (NFCSD) Board of Education meeting. The board will also honor five students who received perfect scores last year on the New York State English Language Arts (ELA) or New York State Math Assessment (EMA).
Superintendent Mark Laurrie – Recommended resolutions for the Sept. 22 voting meeting:
• Approval to expand funding for the highly successful boxing and self-defense training club for Niagara Falls City School District (NFCSD) at prep schools and Niagara Falls High School (NFHS) students. The club focuses on teaching discipline.
• Approval of funding for the Just Be Girls Empowerment Program for Adolescent Girls at Gaskill Prep School. Eight sessions are offered per semester, with 15 – 20 female students in each session. Highly-touted Niagara Falls social worker Pastor Makeeda Brooks runs this program.
• Approval of the Niagara University REACH College Course Program – Fall Semester 2022. REACH consists of two social work classes and college credits for NFHS students.
• Acceptance of $7,000 in musical instruments from Alder Creek Music.
• Approval of funding for the Mental Health Advocates Too Good for Violence program for grades K – 2. The program includes lessons on identifying and managing emotions, communicating effectively, respecting oneself and others, and solving problems peacefully. Students also learn strategies for dealing with conflict, anger management, and bullying.
• Approval to continue the NFCSD’s partnership with the Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club to provide free-of-charge latch key programs before and after regular school hours
• Approval of the continuation of Niagara University’s E-sports programming. E-sports is a computer coding program that offers two college credits to NFHS students.
• Approval to install and maintain Evolv Technology Weapons Screening Equipment. The district will purchase nine additional Evolv lanes — one for each elementary school (Abate will receive two).
• Approval of payment for additional security camera work as part of the Smart Schools Bond Act Project – Phase II District-Wide.
Superintendent’s Report
• The opening of schools for the 2022 – 2023 school year was exceptional. All schools are well-staffed and in excellent condition.
• Laurrie acknowledged that the busing situation remains a challenge. He asked parents to remain patient as the District works to improve the busing situation. Busing issues are due in large part to a driver shortage.
• Laurrie announced that Maple Avenue Elementary turns 100 years old this year. The school held a centennial celebration and open house on Tuesday.
• NFHS will conduct a Historically Black Colleges (HBC) tour this fall for NFHS Students.
• The Bloneva Bond Primary Naming Ceremony was a huge success. Laurrie thanked everyone involved in the planning and execution of the event.
The next Board of Education meeting is Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at 5:30 p.m.
