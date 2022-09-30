To enhance its commitment to keeping its constituents well-informed, the Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education will be providing summaries of its bi-weekly board meetings. Here are the notes from its Sept. 22 meeting.
Superintendent Mark Laurrie and Niagara Falls High School (NFHS) Chief Educational Administrator Cheryl Vilardo and Principal on Special Assignment Cynthia Jones recognized the Class of 2022 August graduates and presented each with their diplomas. The four 2022 NFHS August graduates are:
• Shawn Bomberry
• Kyla Hunt
• Omarion Tull
• Saliyah Parmer
Perfect Assessment Scores
Administrator for Assessment/Chief Information Officer (CIO) Marcia Capone joined the Board in honoring students who received perfect scores on last year’s New York State Assessments in English Language Arts (ELA) or New York State Math Assessment (EMA). Students who received perfect scores on Regents Exams were also recognized.
• Cherish Blackmon, Grade 4 (ELA)
• Jade Huang, Grade 5 (EMA)
• Charity Hosler English Regents Exam
• Madeline Jarzyniecki –English Regents Exam
NFCSD Board of Education President and Superintendent Mark Laurrie — New York State School Board Certificate for Hours Completed as a School Board Member
Presented to:
• School Board Vice President Anthony Paretto
• School Board Member Earl Bass
Recommended Actions from the Superintendent of Schools – Routine Matters (Highlights)
The board approved funding to expand the highly successful boxing and self-defense training club for Niagara Falls City School District (NFCSD) prep schools and Niagara Falls High School (NFHS) students. The club focuses on teaching discipline.
The board approved funding for the Just Be Girls Empowerment Program for Adolescent Girls at Gaskill Prep School. Eight sessions are offered per semester, with 15 – 20 female students in each session. Pastor Makeeda Brooks runs this program.
The board approved funding for the Niagara University REACH College Course Program – Fall Semester 2022. REACH consists of two social work classes and college credits for NFHS students.
New Business
The Board accepted a gift of $7,000 for musical instruments from Alder Creek Music.
The Board passed a resolution to move the October Board of Education meeting from October 20 to October 27.
Approval of a policy for remote attendance at a Board of Education Meeting by members was tabled.
The Board approved an agreement between the District and the Mental Health Associates of Western New York, Inc. for the 2022 – 2023 Too Good for Violence Program for grades K – 2. The program includes lessons on identifying and managing emotions, communicating effectively, respecting oneself and others, and solving problems peacefully. Students also learn strategies for dealing with conflict, anger management, and bullying.
The Board approved a continuation of the NFCSD’s partnership with the Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club to provide free-of-charge latch key programs before and after regular school hours.
The Board Approved funds for Niagara University’s E-sports programming. E-sports is a computer coding program that offers two college credits to NFHS students.
The Board approved the purchase of nine additional Evolv Weapons Protection System lanes — one for each elementary school (Abate will receive two).
The Board approved the payment for additional security camera work as part of the Smart Schools Bond Act Project – Phase II District-Wide. This initiative added 130 more security cameras.
The Next Board of Education Meeting is Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m.
