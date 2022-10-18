To enhance its commitment to keeping its constituents well-informed, the Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education will be providing summaries of its bi-weekly board meetings. Here are the notes from its Oct. 13 meeting.
Capital Projects
Additional water bottle fillers are now being installed (last project funded by Stewardship funds) across the district.
American Rescue Plan (ARP) Funded Capital Projects
• Hyde Park Elementary Playground – A playground will be installed at Hyde Park Elementary. Once the playground is completed, every elementary school in the NFCSD will have its own playground.
• Kalfas Primary - Replace current heat pump units with units that are more efficient. Bloneva Bond Primary – HVAC updates and repairs that are currently needed.
• Niagara Falls High School (NFHS) – The chiller will be replaced. The penthouse air handler will be upgraded to a filter system rated best for filtering coronavirus.
Tentative timeline for projects: Projects submitted in fall 2022; formal bid released in spring 2023; construction fall 2023
The NFCSD will utilize local union laborers. The District’s Project Labor Agreements will all require the use of union laborers.
The cost of the capital projects under the ARP is roughly $10,224,500. The district must wait for the State Education Department to approve the capital projects.
A Breath of Fresh Air Projects
• Community Education Center (CEC) Fire Suppression System – the fire suppression system will release an inert gas (safe for humans) should a fire break out. The gas smothers the oxygen in the room and puts the fire out. This is for the five records rooms locked at the facility.
• NFHS Fire Shutter Doors Replacement – Fire shutter doors contain a fire should one break out.
• Gaskill Prep School and LaSalle Prep School Air Conditioning – The air handlers the schools are currently using date back to the 1930s and do not include cooling options. The replacement units are equipped for air conditioning.
• Secure Vestibules for all 14 NFCSD Buildings – Additional vestibules with bullet-proof glass will be constructed in all schools. Once the vestibules are completed, secure entry to NFCSD schools will follow these steps:
All visitors must make an appointment (call ahead) before coming to the school
Visitors will be buzzed in first set of doors
Inside the first set of doors, there will be a window, and the visitor will be asked for his/her driver’s license
The license will be scanned utilizing a system called Raptor. Raptor runs a check on the license to see if the individual is on the sex offender registry, etc.
The license will be used to make a visitor badge if the individual passes the Raptor screen.
At that point the visitor will be buzzed into a second door and will pass through the Evolv Weapons Detection System.
• Cameras for all building access doors – The district will equip all 221 of its outside entry doors with a device that will sound an alarm if a door is propped open. Cameras will record all activity at school entrance ways.
The Breath of Fresh Air capital projects require a public vote. The vote is scheduled for Jan. 17. The $29 million total cost of the projects will be 98% reimbursed, meaning only $580,000 will be paid for by district reserves. This vote will ask voters to raise the debt borrowing limit.
The district is also in the early stages of planning to construct a Walk of Fame: Athletic, Military Service, and Founders.
Short-term contracts – Highlights
The board will vote on the following short-term contracts at its meeting on Thursday, Oct. 20:
• The Father and Son Youth Mentor Centers -Provide 8- 12 weeks of intense interventions for students in need at Gaskill Prep and LaSalle Prep schools.
• Niagara Alliance for Restorative Practices Restorative Justice Training for Hyde Park Elementary
• Alberti Center for Bullying Abuse UB Graduate School of Anti-Bullying presentation for teachers
New Business
• Approval of funds for the 2022 -2023 Smart Scholars Early College High School Grant – pays for our students to obtain college credit for courses at Niagara County Community College.
• Approval of contract for professional evaluation services for the 2022 Youth Risk Behavior Survey. The survey will be administered in November 2022. The results of the survey will be available in January 2023. The data is used to write grants and to formulate programming.
• Approval of an agreement for Game On Entertainment. The grant will pay for gaming and other afterschool activities.
• Approval of a contract with the Research Foundation for the State University of New York on behalf of the State University of New York at Buffalo to provide staff trainings in Trauma Informed Care and other mental health services for student champions and student athletes.
The next Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education meeting is Thursday, Oct. 20 at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.