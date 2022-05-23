To enhance its commitment to keeping its constituents well-informed, the Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education will be providing summaries of its bi-weekly board meetings. Here are the notes from its May 18 meeting.
The Niagara Falls City School District's Board of Education honored students from the LaSalle Prep School Robotics team for the team's outstanding showing at the recent VEX IQ World Robotics Championships in Dallas.
LaSalle had teams that finished ranking 2nd and 3rd in the world in their divisions. The LaSalle students competed against 800 teams from 40 countries with approximately 6,500 individual competitors and grabbed five of the top 10 placements. The young ladies and gentlemen thanked the Board members and Superintendent Laurrie for supporting them consistently and as they traveled to Dallas for the Worlds.
Also at the May 19 meeting, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Richard Carella, Dean of Students Nick Ruffalo and Administrator Ed Ventry delivered a presentation on Xello, a college and career readiness software the district utilizes to track a student's potential and provide a personalized career plan. Ruffalo explained that this software provides programs for elementary, preparatory, and high schools and helps the students become "future-ready."
Carella explained that the program has four components: personalized career profiles, career exploration, course planner, and work-based learning. Students learn about themselves, explore options, and build goals and plans by creating a career profile.
Ruffalo said Xello helps students discover pathways that are right for them, whether it involves a trade, college, university, entrepreneurship, or other training. District partners provide work-based learning opportunities such as job shadows, internships, apprenticeships, industry and worksite tours, informational interviews, and more.
Among several other new business items, at the meeting, members approved:
• The installation of electric vehicle charging stations at Niagara Falls High School and the Niagara Falls City School District Administration Building.
• Funds for 2022/2023 HeadStart/Early Head Start cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).
• Funds for 2021/2022 Federal American Rescue Plan Act IDEA (Education of Students with Disabilities Act Funding.
• The board also voted unanimously to certify school board election results: Niagara Falls residents passed the 2022 – 2023 $164,895,787 Niagara Falls City School District (NFCSD) budget with a vote tally of 954 yes's and 235 no's (passed by 80.24% of total votes).
Vincent "Jimmy" Cancemi – received 767 votes and was elected to a 5-year term that starts July 1, 2022
Michael Capizzi, Jr. – received 666 votes and was elected to a one-year term that will end in June 2023
District Clerk Judie Glaser performed the swearing-in ceremony for Capizzi to complete his current term, filling the seat of Ronald Barstys (Capizzi will begin his one-year elected term on July 1, 2022).
Information and Reports:
Superintendent Mark Laurrie thanked the board members and staff for their work on the 2022/23 school board budget. He also recognized all school board member candidates and thanked them for running, and he congratulated Mr. Cancemi and Mr. Capizzi on their successful campaigns. Mr. Laurrie said he will ask local public officials not to designate any schools in the NFCSD as election polling places. The Superintendent pointed out that his request is due to a safety issue with strangers freely entering and exiting District buildings. He also noted that every election day will be a remote learning day for students in the future if this does not change.
The superintendent thanked the police for their assistance in dealing with recent school safety threats. He also noted how these threats hurt the District's chronic attendance problem as some parents are fearful of sending their children to school.
Laurrie expressed his condolences to the victims of the May 14 shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops in Buffalo.
Board members individually expressed their sympathy for the victims of the Tops shooting. In addition, they thanked everyone who ran for the school board and congratulated the winners.
The next NFCSD Board of Education meeting is 5:30 p.m. on June 9.
