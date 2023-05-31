To enhance its commitment to keeping its constituents well-informed, the Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education will be providing summaries of its bi-weekly board meetings. Here are the notes from its May 17 meeting.
McKinney Vento update
Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Richard Carella, Teacher on Special Assignment Bhawna Chowdhary, Pupil Services Assistant on Assignment Shereta Flournoy, and Family Support Worker Staci Rowe updated the McKinney Vento grants in the district. McKinney Vento is a grant for the education of homeless children and youth. The Niagara Falls City School District has been allocated $125,000 annually by New York state. In addition, the NFCSD has received $99,225 from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds.
Research shows that experiencing homelessness can significantly negatively impact children academically, socially, and emotionally. Currently, the District has 203 homeless students.
McKinney-Vento offers homeless children and youth these supports:
• Students experiencing homelessness are identified
• Building liaisons are identified to assist students experiencing homelessness
• Students are enrolled in appropriate educational settings K-12
• Students are provided transportation
• Students receive referrals to health, dental, and mental health services
• After-school programming is provided to support academic as well as social/emotional skills
• Displaced families receive needed supplies through an established area at a central location
• A portion of the warehouse in the Central Office was designated for the storage of supplies
• Supplies within grant guidelines are continually ordered through vendors
• Items are inventoried and organized in the warehouse
• Building liaisons were identified and provided a list of students designated as homeless
• Liaison requests for student and family needs are electronically submitted continually
• Shereta Flournoy receives them and prepares them for Staci Rowe
• Rowe is responsible for the organization of the supplies and also the assembly and delivery of items to each school
• To date, we have received approximately 60 requests from families
• “Clothes closets” are available for individuals to “shop” for their free clothing in a store-like atmosphere
The district also keeps a warehouse full of toiletries, clothing, and other items for our homeless students and families.
Foundation Aid Presentation
Administrator for School Business Services Rebecca Holody and Budget Manager Julie Jacklin gave a presentation on how the district plans to use the Foundation Aid increase.
Before the district’s Implementation of the 2023/2024 budget on July 1, 2023, the planned use of the Foundation Aid increase will be posted publicly on the district’s website to allow for public comments.
The district encourages all its stakeholders to comment on the plan via the email address established. Public comments on this plan will be considered as the district finalizes implementing the approved budget. Public comment email: PublicComments@nfschools.net
Increased spending on instructional programming will:
• Support growth in meeting state learning standards in core academic areas
• Address student social-emotional health
• Increase graduation rates and eliminate achievement gaps
• Enhance student growth with core academic areas and increase student engagement
• Enhance learning through new technology
• Add BOCES services and supplies to support district initiatives
• Provide transportation services to elementary students living more than one mile from the school of attendance
• Increase professional service contracts: occupational and physical therapies, at-risk youth services, building security subscriptions, corporate sponsorships
• Allow for the creation of a 5-year facilities improvement plan
New Business
• Approval of Contract for Consulting Services Between the Niagara Falls City School District and the Niagara Alliance For Restorative Practices, Inc. This program is to reduce out of school suspensions.
• Approval of new English Language Arts District Elementary Literacy Resources for English Language Arts in The Primary Sister Schools, Grades Kindergarten to second.
Superintendent’s Report
Thank you to Medical Director Dr. Jo Silvaroli, Administrator for Human Resources Maria Massaro and Director of Security Bryan DalPorto who trained 200 associates in CPR, AED, and Heimlich. The district aims to have the majority of district employees trained in CPR, AED, and Heimlich by Sept. 15.
Sixty-three high school students were inducted into the National Honor Society.
The district has been asked to present at the North Atlantic Building Trades Conference. The district’s trades to apprentice program will be the focus.
Thank you to District Clerk Judie Glaser for running a smooth, organized board election and budget vote. The Board of Education certified the school election and budget vote results of May 16.
The next Board of Education meeting is 5:30 p.m. June 8 at the district Administration Building, 630 66th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.