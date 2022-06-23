To enhance its commitment to keeping its constituents well-informed, the Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education will be providing summaries of its bi-weekly board meetings. Here are the notes from the June 9 meeting.
• Superintendent Mark Laurrie shared a video of Niagara Falls High School art teacher Robert Lynch and NFHS Advanced Placement art students painting a mural of Bloneva Bond on an outside wall at Niagara Street School. The Niagara Falls City School District will rename the school Bloneva Bond Primary School at a ceremony on Aug. 30.
• NFHS Chief Educational Administrator Cynthia Jones and NFHS Administrator Edward Ventry provided a 2022 graduation update. In addition, Jones recognized the 10 graduates of the Jr. Law Enforcement Academy.
Jones said that the NFHS Class of 2022 graduation ceremony will be held on the NFHS football field at 6 p.m. Saturday with a rain date of 10 a.m. Sunday. Out of 526 seniors, 482 or more will be graduating in June. There are five possible August 2022 graduates. One student graduated in January 2022. Twelve of the graduates are from out of the district.
The 44 students who are not graduating on June 24 will receive further interventions and counseling. Each student will be assigned a counselor or other expert to provide additional supports, including home visits. Some of the 44 students will be offered a chance to learn remotely.
Laurrie pointed out that NFHS is retaining more seniors with programs such as credit recovery. The district’s goal is “no one will be dropped.”
The Niagara Falls High School graduation rate will be at least 92% for this cohort school year.
Laurrie, Director of Facilities III Earl Smeal, and Buffalo Construction Consultants & Clarke Patterson Lee representatives presented an update on the NFCSD’s small capital projects, including:
• New NFHS chiller plant
• New NFHS air handling units
• Replace fire shutter doors at NFHS
• Secure vestibules for all schools
• Door alarms at all schools (door alarms sound when any door is propped or left open for a certain amount of time)
• Fire suppression systems for the Community Education Center (CEC) – the district records room
• Additional egress will be added to CEC
• Niagara Street School playground – construction of the playground will start after July 4
The following will be a part of Smart Schools Phase III
• Additional bottle filler water fountains
• EV charging stations – pending more discussion
• Additional security cameras for the elementary schools
• Smart Boards for every classroom in NFCSD schools
• Wireless system upgrade to 10G
Laurrie said the policy to have visitors call ahead before entering any NFCSD school will continue. he added the district will continue to build its security.
Administrator for Assessment/CIO Marcia Capone recognized nine NFHS who have earned the Seal of Biliteracy and presented them with certificates and medals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.