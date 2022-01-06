The Niagara Falls Community Lions, chartered in Feb of 2020, celebrated its long-awaited Charter Night at the Niagara Riverside Resort on Nov. 5.
During the event, the club was presented with its official charter certificate, which was signed by all its membership in attendance.
“This celebration was a long time coming. The club was officially chartered in February of 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration event was postponed until now”, stated President Lion Rob Nichols, “we look forward to partnering with the City of Niagara Falls and community on upcoming service projects.”
In attendance were Lions from across the WNY district including the Tonawanda Erie Canal Gateway Lions, who were the sponsoring club, along with Lions from Angola, East Aurora, Grand Island, Kenmore, Lewiston, Newfane, Town of Niagara, Wilson, and Youngstown. The event was also supported by members of the City of Niagara Falls community. Past District Governor (PDG) Regina Cecconi served as the master of ceremonies.
Lion Nicole Laster received the “Lion of the year Award” for her work and dedication as the club’s membership chairwoman. The club banner was presented by Guiding Lion Jeremy Schnurr, and the Tonawanda Erie Canal Gateway Lions Club. The club gavel was presented by Chairman, PDG Jeff Jarvis on behalf of the 20-N Past District Governors Associations, and club bell presented by Guiding Lion Jeremy Schnurr and Guiding Lion Tom Witkowski.
Zone Chair Lois Kaminski presented the club with a $200 donation from the Town of Youngstown Lions Club. Town of Niagara Lions Theresa White, Pres Edward Sturgeon, Mike Hoplight, and Angelo Onevelo presented the club with “legacy items” from the former Niagara Falls Club which was active from 1923-2012.
Lions club work within the community focusing on service activities: vision, hunger, diabetes, childhood cancer, and the environment – in addition to addressing individual humanitarian and unique, local community needs.
Lion clubs serve our communities throughout Western New York including Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus counties. The New York State Lions convention will be held in Niagara Falls in May of 2022, where Lions from across the state and Bermuda will be in attendance.
If you are interested leaning more about the Niagara Falls Community Lions, visit our Facebook Niagara Falls Community Lions, or email at nfcommunitylions@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.