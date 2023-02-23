The seniors in Mrs. Rudin’s Participation in Government class at the Niagara Academy recently had a grilled cheese and tomato soup sale to benefit Save the Children. This organization works in over 100 countries, including the U.S., helping children in times of crisis.
Rudin says her students chose the organization because they focus on children growing up healthy, educated and safe. “They work with children in crisis recover and return to learning, but also provide emergency services for children who are traumatized by war,” she explained.
Since the students were trying to bring comfort to others, they decided to sell “comfort foods” and brainstormed about what they could sell to connect to their cause. FACS (Family and Consumer Sciences teachers, Mrs. LaMonte and Mrs. Adams, readily agreed to jump on board and assist the student with the cause. “Together with the students and Assistant Principal Mrs. Kulbago scooping out soup, we sold approximately 100 soup and sandwich combos,” says Rudin. “We made $210!”
“The fundraiser came at the end of a unit on human rights, and discussion about even though there are problems in our world that can seem overwhelming at times, that there are always things we can do to reach out and help our communities. Even if it is a small way, it still feels good to help others when we can.”
