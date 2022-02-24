National Adoption Week returns to PetSmart

PetSmart Charities is hosting its National Adoption Week and all three of the Ten Lives Club’s PetSmart adoption locations are participating.
From Monday until March 6, the PetSmart locations in Lockport, Cheektowaga and East Aurora will be reducing the adoption fee on all of their cats and kittens.
In addition, each adoption location will be hosting an adoption show which allows them to show and adopt out more cats and kittens throughout the week.
In Lockport, adoption shows will take place 2 to 8 p.m. March 3 and March 4 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 5.
The PetSmart in Cheektowaga will be hosting their adoption show 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 5 and 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 6.
Ten Lives Club received a grant from PetSmart Charities to help advertise this event and to give T-shirts to all of the volunteers who are dedicating their time that week.
For more information about events, adopting, donating, or volunteering, visit the Ten Lives Club website at www.tenlivesclub.com or by calling 716-646-5577, ext. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.