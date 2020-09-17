"Moving Day" is a walk to beat Parkinson’s disease hosted annually by the Parkinson’s Foundation. It is the largest fundraising event of the year for the foundation, and the 9th annual Moving Day Buffalo is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26 at noon. This year, however, the “walk” will be a virtual one. The fun, engagement, education and exercise that enlivens a typical Moving Day will be portrayed through an one-hour video presentation. Participants are encouraged to tune in, move with our fitness experts and learn the latest in the Parkinson’s field. Register and view the event by visiting www.MovingDayBuffalo.org. Teams and individuals are welcome.
Parkinson’s disease s a chronic, progressive neurodegenerative affliction that most prominently affects a person’s muscles and movements. Exercise is essential in battling many PD symptoms. Moving Day is a chance to get people moving. The typical event features a variety of exercise disciplines that benefit someone with PD capped off by a 3-mile walk.
This year, those demonstrations, recorded by Western New York instructors, will be on video. Participants are encouraged to still take a walk, with COVID-19 protocols in place, with their Moving Day teams, families or friends and share videos or photos of their efforts with the Parkinson’s Foundation at cjamele@parkinson.org.
“Even though we’ve gone virtual, we have a great event planned this year. We are encouraging all previous teams to return and new participants to register and learn what Moving Day is all about,” said New York and New Jersey Chapter Development Director Chris Jamele. “What makes this year unique, being virtual, is that people from anywhere can join us for the event. Family and friends from afar can join their Buffalo connections where they might not have been able to do so if we were doing this in-person.”
Addressing the demands created by the pandemic has required time and investment, and Moving Day helps the foundation successfully respond to community needs. For nearly 10 years, funds raised through Moving Day have supported our mission by delivering quality care, funding cutting-edge research and providing educational resources.
Fundraising is so much easier this year with the unveiling of the new Moving Day App as well as an incredibly simple Facebook Fundraiser that anyone can set up. “Using Facebook is so easy, and it has really boosted the fundraising and spread the word about Moving Day,” according to Chapter president Mark Burkard. There are great rewards available that begin with earning a limited-edition event T-shirt at just the $100 level. The more you raise the more you earn.
Moving Day set a Buffalo record raising more than $122,000 last year. Overall, Moving Days across the country raised more than $5.3 million in 2019. The Foundation is hoping to get close to those numbers again in a challenging year.
More information can be found by calling 449-3795 or e-mailing cjamele@parkinson.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.