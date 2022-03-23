Morinello taking part in March for Meals

Throughout the month of March, government officials have been delivering nutritious food and companionship to those who rely on FeedMore WNY’s home-delivered meals program known as Meals on Wheels. The program provides homebound older adults and neighbors living with disabilities the essential services they need to remain healthy and independent at home.
On Friday, Assemblyman Angelo Morinello will help deliver meals at Anthony Spallino Towers, 720 10th St.
“We are grateful to our government officials for taking the time out of their schedules to give back and raise awareness about the importance of critical nutrition services, like FeedMore WNY’s home-delivered meals program. Demand for such services continues to increase as a result of the pandemic. Our home-delivered meal program not only delivers nutritious meals to our homebound neighbors, but volunteers also provide a friendly visit to combat social isolation,” Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY, said.
“This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program, which is the federal legislation that helps to fund community programs like our Meals on Wheels services. With the rapid growth in aging Americans needing food assistance, it is important that we continue to advocate for the support of local Meals on Wheels programs here and across the country.”
Hunger and isolation among older adults remain a growing problem. FeedMore WNY prepared and delivered more than 1.3 million nourishing meals to homebound neighbors and older adults served through community dining sites in 2021. This is a 23 percent increase compared to pre-pandemic levels.
