Assemblyman Angelo Morinello (R,C-Niagara Falls) is hosting his seventh annual Valentines for Seniors Program. This year, 20 elementary schools will be crafting special messages for 16 different senior facilities.
The cards will be going to seniors who participate at senior centers, Meals on Wheels clients, residents of nursing homes, assisted living and rehab facilities.
“I am so happy to be kicking off the seventh year of the Valentines for Seniors Program, one of my favorite events of the year. Many seniors who are living alone will be receiving a special Valentine’s Day card written by students within their own community,” Morinello said. “Seeing these students’ faces light up knowing these cards will spread extra love on Valentine’s Day is truly a wonderful feeling. We hope by continuing this annual program we can spread cheer from our fantastic schools to many seniors in our community.”
Assemblyman Morinello represents the 145th Assembly District in parts of Niagara and Erie counties. For more information, please visit his official Assembly website.
