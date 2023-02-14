Assemblyman Angelo Morinello (R,C-Niagara Falls) recently delivered Valentine’s Day cards made by students from 20 different elementary schools within the district. The students crafted special messages for seniors at 16 different senior facilities, including seniors at senior centers, Meals on Wheels clients, residents of nursing homes, assisted living and rehab facilities.
“I am extremely grateful to all the schools and senior facilities that participated in the seventh year of the Valentines for Seniors Program. The look on our seniors’ faces when we gave them their special Valentine’s Day messages was truly a wonderful moment. I want to give a special thank you and congratulations to Carry Hunt for 50 years of volunteering with Meals on Wheels. We hope by continuing this annual program we can spread cheer from our fantastic schools to many seniors in our community for many years to come,” said Morinello.
