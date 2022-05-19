SANBORN – The 58th annual commencement ceremony at Niagara County Community College (NCCC) took place on Saturday at the Sanborn campus. More than 250 students crossed the stage to receive their degree.
State University of New York (SUNY) Trustee Eunice Lewin delivered the keynote address to graduates. Ms. Lewin used her years of community-minded social work to deliver insightful words of encouragement to graduates. She shared, “Our focus is on serving the underserved who overcome, and I see so many students whose stories changed from the combination of the foundation of SUNY accessibility upon which they built skyscrapers of academic excellence.”
In addition to serving on the SUNY Board of Trustees, Lewin also contributes to the board’s Executive Committee and the committees for academic affairs, communications and external affairs, community colleges, and academic medical centers and hospitals. Furthermore, Trustee Lewin is a member of the Hispanic Women’s League and the Greater Buffalo Racial Equity Roundtable.
This commencement ceremony was especially unique as William J. Murabito was officially inaugurated as the seventh president of NCCC. Murabito began as interim president for the college in 2017. He was elected permanently in November 2019. The inauguration was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following the ceremony, graduates and loved ones enjoyed an outdoor celebration with refreshments, photo stations, and a live DJ.
NCCC is one of 30 community colleges in the State University of New York, the largest public university system in the country. The college provides more than 50 certificate and degree programs and is funded by the Niagara County Legislature, the State University of New York, and student tuition.
