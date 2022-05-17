Memorial celebrates Nurses Week

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center celebrated National Nurses Week by honoring, acknowledging and treating its nurses throughout the week of May 9 through May 13.
The weeklong festivities included meals, sweets, thank you cards from fellow staff and area schools, daily prize drawings, gift give-a-ways and a basket raffle.
In addition, a special ceremony was held on May 10 recognizing the nurses who have been with the medical center for 25 years and over. JoAnn Pellegrino, R.N., M.S., C.N.O.R., R.N.F.A., Memorial’s vice president and chgief nursing officer thanked all those who were able to attend and expressed the profound impact they have had over the years on this community.
“Nurses are rooted in strength, forged in the fires of courage. They are watchmen, teachers, trailblazers and warriors ... pandemic superheroes. Memorial's expert seasoned nurses are even more than this, they are legends that will forever be written upon the hearts and minds of the patients and community, these are the truest legacies of Memorial,” said Pellegrino.
Throughout the week, Memorial’s nursing department also presents Visionary Awards to nurses who exemplify commitment and vision, going above and beyond for their patients. Each department nominates a recipient who is then. given the opportunity to pay it forward and nominate someone they feel deserves recognition.
“The power of our practice impacts so many throughout the world,” said Pellegrino. “The vision and commitment of these individuals is the reason we’re still here.”
This year’s recipients include Scott Williamson, Yanki Patel, Alex Reynolds, Natalie Kuzara, Ann Flack, Hillary Poole, Julieanna Gianquinto, Jill Hasley, Kathleen Steele, Maryanne Nearhoof, Abigail Drake, Bonnie Mertz, and the Utilization Review department.
Memorial’s Medical Staff office for donated $2,500 toward Nurses Week and to the following individuals and businesses for your contributions: Enchanted Florist, Niagara’s Choice Credit Union, William Mattar, Sugared by Sarah, The Village Bake Shoppe, Rich Products CS & L Charity Team, Stephanie and Mike Neal from State Farm, Boos Building and Renovations LLC, Frontier Management & Development, Fire 716 Radio, Diana Federici, Melissa Nowak, William Carroll, Mary McGovern, Jennifer Dougherty and Jeanna Carroll.
