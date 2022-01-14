'Meatball Throwdown' aids Wilson Youth Baseball

The Wilson Lions Club's "Meatball Throwdown Contest," set for 2 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Wilson Historical Society, is a benefit for Wilson Youth Baseball.
The club was not able to help fund the local youth baseball organization the past two years, due to limitations on fund raising, and now the organization is in "desperate need" of support, according to Wilson Lions Club president Anne Basile. The fundraiser will allow the club to seek matching grants through the Lions Brandel-Murphy Youth Foundation, she said.
The Meatball Throwdown is open to everyone. The contest categories are Traditional Italian and Non-Italian. There's no entry fee; the fundraising will come from ticketed sampling of the entries.
Contest judges are: Michael J. Filicetti, Niagara County Sheriff; Phyllis Morgante, Wilson deputy town clerk; Michael White, owner of Wilson House Restaurant; Thomas Patti, assistant district attorney; and Major Matthew Pizzola, squadron commander, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.
Advance tickets are $10. To purchase tickets or enter the contest, contact Kathi Stein at 716-946-8521 or activegram@gmail.com; or Anne Basile at 716-830-4151 or SpelloftheYukon@aol.com.
