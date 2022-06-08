The Mason Forever Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that promotes youth sports and students pursuing a degree in the medical/ health/fitness fields. The foundation was established in 2020 in honor of Mason Sawyer Monteleone, a junior on the Dean’s List at Florida State University.
Mason was majoring in Interdisciplinary Medical Sciences when he tragically died in a car accident on Aug. 28, 2020. Mason’s dream was to become an orthopedic surgeon or a physician assistant. Sports, physical health, mental health, and education were core to his being. He played youth football for the Lewiston Porter Youth Football Club and travel soccer for the Niagara Pioneer Soccer Club. Mason also participated in soccer, basketball, wrestling, and track while in middle school at Lewiston-Porter.
He attended Canisius High School where he participated in soccer, rugby, and wrestling. He was also a member of the NY State Catholic Champion Canisius High School football team. Mason enjoyed snowboarding, skiing, and jet skiing. He had many hours of community service at the Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club, UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, Buffalo General Hospital and at Niagara Pioneer. The Mason Forever Foundation was established to support other young people that share the same passions as Mason.
Scholarship opportunities are available to students who will be enrolled in any medical/health/fitness program at an accredited college/university in the United States. To be eligible the applicant must have a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. Application must include:
• High-School Attended
• College/University enrolled in and intended program/degree
• Employment experience
• 3 letters of recommendation regarding academic status, career commitment, fitness/health/sports commitment
• Narrative that includes (subtitles for each of the following 4 areas) personal background, sports/fitness/health experiences, community service experiences, professional goals
Scholarship opportunities are available to current or former Niagara Pioneer players who will be or are enrolled in any medical/health/fitness program at an accredited college/university in the United States. To be eligible the applicant must have a minimum grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. Application must include:
• High school attended
• College/university enrolled in and intended program/degree
• Employment experience
• Letter(s) of recommendation regarding academic status, career commitment, fitness/health/sports commitment
• Narrative that includes (subtitles for each of the following 4 areas) personal background, sports/fitness/health experiences, community service experiences, professional goals
Scholarship opportunities are available to current LPYF Players and Cheerleaders: Registration Scholarship being offered:
Registration costs paid for 1 Football Player & 1 Cheerleader for 2022 season.
This is a need-based scholarship. If you would like to apply, please send a letter explanation.
All application materials must be submitted in a single envelope mailed to Mason Forever Foundation Niagara Pioneer Scholarship, 190 Oliver St., Suite 300, North Tonawanda, NY 14120. Scholarship materials must be received by Aug.10 and are awarded on Aug. 16 every year.
