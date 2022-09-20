Lewiston residents Lucas Heffler, Lucia Sanchez and Madelyn Fike were awarded 2022 Mason FOREVER Foundation awards.
Heffler, a chemical engineering major at Syracuse University, was awarded a $3,000 Mason FOREVER Foundation Scholarship based on his course of study, GPA, commitment to the medical professions, sports involvement and community service.
Sanchez, a biology (pre-med) major and business minor at SUNY Geneseo was awarded the first ever Mason FOREVER Foundation Niagara Pioneer Scholarship. She was awarded $3,000 based on her course of study, GPA, commitment to the medical profession, sports involvement (including playing for Niagara Pioneer Travel Soccer), and community service.
Fike, a graduate of Niagara-Wheatfield and a pre-med major at Seton Hill, was awarded a Mason FOREVER Foundation Scholarship in the amount of $2,000 based on her course of study, GPA, commitment to the medical professions, sports involvement, and community service
The scholarships are awarded on Aug. 16 every year and are made available to students who are enrolled in an accredited university/college in the U.S. and who are pursuing a degree in the medical, health or fitness fields.
The Mason FOREVER Foundation and scholarships are in honor of Mason Sawyer Monteleone. He was Interdisciplinary Health Science major student at the University of Florida in Tallahassee, when he tragically died in a car accident at the age of 21. He was interested in becoming a physician assistant or an orthopedic surgeon. He graduated from Canisius High School in Buffalo and attended middle school at Lewiston-Porter.
The foundation supports the community and youth interested in medical, health, fitness, and sports. Presently, the Mason FOREVER Foundation (via Got Sneakers) is collecting used or new sneakers and cleats. Drop-off locations are at Village Fitness Club Lewiston, Lewiston Dance, the Monteleone Residence, and 190 Oliver St., North Tonawanda. Please visit the foundation website masonforefver.com to donate, or to learn about scholarship opportunities and community events.
