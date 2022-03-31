Local student surprised with GMA Scholarship

Zoeya Berning, Newfane High School senior and a student in the animal science program at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center, is one of 25 students across the country to win a $40,000 scholarship from ABC’s Good Morning America (GMA).
The scholarship is in conjunction with the College Board’s BigFuture program that offers tools to help students find the right colleges for them, identify possible majors and career interests and search for scholarships, all while giving them a chance to win a college scholarship.
Berning was told by her high school principal, Daniel Bedette, that she would be appearing on GMA on March 24th to talk about preparing for college. It was there where she was surprised by the good news.
“I was in shock,” Berning said. “I originally was planning on a two year degree and now with this scholarship I can afford to go for a four year degree. I am so excited!”
“I know she was on the fence between a two year or a four year degree and this scholarship made the decision an easy one. It made a four year degree possible for her,” Bedette said. “We are extremely proud of her.”
Berning will attend Medaille College in Buffalo to pursue a Bachelor of Science in veterinary technology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.