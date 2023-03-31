Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Periods of rain. High 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Showers early, then becoming windy with a steady rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.