Early morning mall walkers and employees of the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA welcomed Lloyd the dog during a mall walking session on Wednesday.
Lloyd is residing at the Niagara County SPCA and living out a “bucket list” of activities as he touches the hearts of Western New York animal enthusiasts.
Pictured are mall guests as they took selfies and made donations of pet treats, blankets and collars for Lloyd and his friends.
You can follow Lloyd’s adventures at #theadventuresoflloyd or https://www.facebook.com/theniagaraspca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.