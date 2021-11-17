Lions and vets partner in Lewiston

The Lewiston Community Lions and the Lewiston VFW Downriver Post 7487 are collecting toiletry items for local female and male homeless veterans and those in the VA hospital and shelters. Travel and full-sized requested items include toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, deodorant, lip balm, hand sanitizer, wipes, facial tissue packets, shampoo, and lotion. A special request to remember our female veterans as well with donations of feminine products (tampons and sanitary pads), and size 1 and 2 diapers.
The collection drive goes from Saturday to Dec. 6. Donations bins are located outside the Deal Realty office, 451 Center St. and Orange Cat Coffee 703 Center St. Donations can also be dropped off at the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday 895 Center St.
Donations are greatly appreciated; even a small item can help make a difference. For more information contact Lewiston Lions President Catherine Stella 716-807-5577 or Lewiston VFW Downriver Post 7487 Adjutant Vince Canosa 716-343-4358.
The Lewiston Community Lions serve the community, providing donations, service and supplies where necessary. To become a member of the Lewiston Lions, contact Stella, or message Lewiston Lions on Facebook. Lewiston Lions understand a member’s time may be limited due to family and work obligations; there are no mandatory number of meetings to attend (virtually or in-person) and ask that member volunteer and participate how much or little as their schedule affords.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.