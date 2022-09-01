It may take a while to compete with Nathan’s, but Lewiston will soon get its own hot dog eating contest.
Two Lewiston restaurants, Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen and the Silo Restaurant, are teaming up to host the village’s first hot dog eating contest.
The event will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Gallo patio at 402 Center St. Proceeds from the event will go toward helping the Niagara County SPCA.
“We just really want to do something together,” said Lexi Alfiere, the general manager for the Silo, adding their thought was dogs for dogs and how to tie that in. “We thought it would be a fun last thing of summer.”
Contestants will be given a tray of hot dogs and five minutes to eat as many as they can. While anyone can participate and there is not a cap for how many can, Alfiere said they are trying to keep contestants at 18 years and older to prevent any youths from choking.
It is not known how many hot dogs will be on hand for people to eat.
“It’s our first one, so it’s difficult to gauge,” Alifere said, thinking it could be something they do annually.
She also hopes that the SPCA will be able to make it out with some dogs available for adoption including Lloyd, a stray dog the organization took in which has appeared at several Niagara County events. Donations for the SPCA will be accepted onsite.
There will be $500 in prizes available for contestants, which include different gift cards and merchandise.
Registration can be done on either Gallo’s or the Silo’s Facebook pages or by scanning the QR code available on event fliers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.