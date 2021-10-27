Leadership Niagara’s annual awards luncheon will bring regional leaders together at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Niagara Falls on Nov. 4 to honor individuals and organizations who exemplify the organization’s mission and core values and work toward strengthening the community.
2021 honorees:
• Leader of the Year — Daniel Stapleton, public health director, Niagara County Department of Health (LN '00)
• Distinguished Alumni — Mark Laurrie, superintendent, Niagara Falls City School District (LN '97)
• Organization of the Year — Health Equity Task Force
• Emerging Leader — Ezra P. Scott Jr., organizer, Niagara Falls Peacemakers (LN '16)
“We would like to thank all of the businesses and individuals that submitted nominations for the 2021 Leader of the Year Awards; the submissions were highly competitive and exceptional this year," said Liz Zulawski, president & CEO at Leadership Niagara.
The annual Leader of the Year Luncheon takes place at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Niagara Falls. Event details, registration, and sponsorship information is available on the Leadership Niagara website,https://www.leadershipniagara.com/events and by calling Zulawski (716-908-8787).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.