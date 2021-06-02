Kenan Center's calling all g(art)en artists

LOCKPORT — The Kenan Center is seeking proposals from artists for temporary installations to be on display throughout the Kenan Center gardens for the organization's second annual g(art)en event.
“g(art)en is just one of the fun and safe ways to engage with art during our American Craftsmen 50th Anniversary weekend on July 10 and 11,” spokesman Parrish Gibbons Herzog said. “Selected installations will be on display throughout the Kenan House Gallery gardens.”
A $250 stipend will be awarded to each artist selected. Priority is given to artists who demonstrate the ability to create weather-proof temporary sculptures that elevate the beauty of the Kenan Center gardens.
Artists of all mediums are encouraged to visit and walk the Kenan Center grounds to gain inspiration. Areas of focus are the gardens immediately surrounding Kenan House Gallery, the Taylor Theater and the Garden Terrace Walkway.
Instructions on how to apply are on the kenancenter.org website. Proposals are due by Friday at 11:59 p.m. Winners we be announced on June 11.
The Kenan Center American Craftsmen 50th Anniversary Weekend will include the American Craftsmen artisan fair, Lockport in Bloom, Chalkfest and g(art)en on July 11 and July 12. Kenan House Gallery and Taylor Theater will be open for public viewing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.