HVAC students earn thousands in scholarships  

SANBORN — Students in Nick DiFelice’s HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) program at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center rounded out their year with thousands of dollars in tools and money.
Jerimiah Verstreate (Starpoint), Branden Farnham (Starpoint) and John Mooney (Starpoint) were each awarded a $300 tool scholarship.
Andon Woodward (North Tonawanda), Braeden O’Neil (North Tonawanda), James Mcinally (Newfane) and Tyler Denitto (Niagara Falls) all were awarded tools valued at $300.
Andrew Beiter (Niagara Wheatfield), Derek Carr (Niagara Wheatfield) and Camden Lauffer (Starpoint) each received a $100 tool scholarship.
HVAC instructor Nick DiFelice's advisory committee — Sam Parise of Parise Mechanical, Inc.), Rodney S. Siegmann of Greater Niagara Mechanical, Inc., Mark LeRouqe of Allied Mechanical, Inc., Jack Genovese of TDH Refrigeration, Inc.), Timothy Wallmeyer of erb Company, Inc., David Cloy of DWC Mechanical, Inc. and Gary Gorenflo of Belknap Heating and Cooling — made the donations for the scholarships and tools.
Several HVAC students also received a $500 Rick Stiegman Memorial Scholarship Award, another tool scholarship, presented by the Refrigeration Service Engineers Society, Niagara Frontier Chapter: Derek Carr (Niagara Wheatfield), Andrew Beiter (Niagara Wheatfield) and Camden Lauffer (Starpoint).
In addition, Carr received the Principal’s Award, and Beiter received the Two Year Outstanding Student Award and the Malco Products Head of the Class Award ($200).
