Hunt marker to be cleaned

The Niagara History Center will celebrate National Historic Marker Day by cleaning the marker honoring Washington Hunt, the Lockport lawyer, land agent and governor of New York from 1850-1852, on Friday afternoon.
The marker is located on the history center property at 215 Niagara St. Volunteers will undertake the cleaning, using appropriate cleaning supplies and techniques, beginning at 3:15 p.m. Members of the public are welcome to observe. Children will receive a marker template and a small box of crayons to create a sign for their own home or other site.
National Historic Marker Day was launched by the Syracuse-based William G. Pomeroy Foundation, the nation's leading funder of historic markers since its establishment in 2005. Learn more about the foundation at wgpfound.org.
For more information about the cleaning of the Washington Hunt marker, contact Ann Marie Linnabery at 716-434-7433 or at info@niagarahistory.org.
