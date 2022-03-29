High school students take part in ACE Mentor Program

North Tonawanda High School students are reaping the benefits of a nationwide program designed to introduce them to a wide-range of career opportunities in architecture, construction, engineering and related areas of the building design and construction industry.
The ACE (Architecture, Construction and Engineering) Mentor Program pairs professionals from leading area firms with student teams. The professionals volunteer their time to mentor the teams as they design projects.
This year’s mentors are: Jennifer Van Dusen from Buffalo Construction Exchange, Teagan Stack and Courtney Leary from Gilbane Construction, Marie Patton from Active Workforce, Michael Macaluso from Build MAC Construction and members from CPL: Architecture – Engineering. Three North Tonawanda High School teachers are also acting as mentors to the students: Technology teacher Stephen Blask, Visual Arts teacher Chris Cook and Science teacher Joel May.
The student teams have been learning lessons in structural, trusses, architecture, drafting, form/function, civil engineering, site planning and material selection. Their main project has been designing and building a pergola. They have worked their way up to their main construction project with smaller hands-on activities. Each team members designed a pergola, gave a presentation and a committee chose one of the designs.
Once the design was chosen the teams planned the final buildout. The students plan on unveiling their finished project on May 20th to their parents and teachers. “It is an amazing opportunity for high school students to work in direct contact with professional builders, engineers, architects and project managers,” says Cook, the visual arts teacher. “They are getting a true experience in what it is like to complete a construction project from the concept phase, through design process and finally the building phase.”
