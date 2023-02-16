Congressman Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo/Niagara Falls) is inviting college students to apply for an internship in his Niagara Falls office.
The internship position is open to both undergraduate and graduate students who are interested in gaining experience in the operation of the federal government. The internship is available now and will continue through the end of May.
“The Congressional internship program provides students with first-hand government experience, as well as a unique way to serve the Western New York community,” Higgins said. “I encourage all students who are interested in learning about the democratic process and motivated to make a difference in our community to apply.”
The congressman offers both full-time and part-time internships in the spring, summer, and fall. Interns have the opportunity to be involved in a number of activities: supporting constituent services, drafting written materials, conducting legislative research, attending events, and assisting with various administrative tasks.
A limited number of interns are accepted each semester. To learn more about Higgins’ internship program, go to https://higgins.house.gov/services/internships.
To apply, please send a cover letter, resume, and a writing sample to NY26.JOBS@mail.house.gov. For questions, applicants can contact Higgins' Buffalo office at (716) 852-3501 or his Niagara Falls office at (716) 282-1274.
