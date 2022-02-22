Happy 'twosday' for Grand Island parents

Chris and Teri from Grand Island had a great idea when they learned child seven was on the way.
Teri’s birthday was Feb. 22. The decision was simple. Schedule a delivery by cesarean section At 2:22 p.m. on 2/2/22 at Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston.
It seemed like a great idea but sometimes things don’t work out like intended. The baby came at 2:46 p.m. because of an unrelated issue.
The new parents shared their good news with the media and hospital on the condition the child’s first and parent’s last names not be revealed.
“Ever since I was little, I know two, 22 22 was going to be special but I didn’t know why,” Teri said.
The parents have a 30-month old as well as 12 to 17 year old teenagers.
“She looks like a blend of all her siblings,” Teri said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.