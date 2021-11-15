Electricity/Electronics Class students help out

The maintenance staff at Orleans/Niagara BOCES has been so busy over the course of the school year and summer, there were a few projects they did not get to. One of them was wiring the storage building at the Niagara Career and Technical Education Center with electricity.
“There was a panel that you had to walk all the way into the back of the building to flip on which connected to an extension cord and plug to a string of caged work lights. It was sometimes difficult to navigate through the building, especially if it was dark out,” explained Electricity/Electronics teacher Logan Spain. “So I asked if my class could take on the wiring of it. I thought it would be a good project for them and help out the maintenance staff and save them money and time.”
Spain’s class and a small group of the Building Maintenance Management students in Mr. Vinnie Piaskowski’s class have spent several days wiring the building. The students are enjoying getting hands-on experience. “I think they are excited about the fact that this will be permanent structure,” says Mr. Spain. “They will always be able to look at this building and know that because of them, it has electricity.”
