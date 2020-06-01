Cub Scout packs and Boy Scout troops affiliated with the Towpath District of Iroquois Trail Council will host a drive-in Scouting for Food event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Scouts will be stationed in local parking lots where residents can drive by and donate non-perishable items to local food pantries, outreach centers and shelters.

Area residents are invited to pack a bag or box with canned goods, pasta,  jarred sauces and other non-perishable food items, and drive it to any of the below-listed locations, where a scout wearing a mask will receive the donations. New personal hygiene items— toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, deodorant and the like — are being collected as well.

These are the drive-in collection sites.

• DeSales Catholic School, parking lot off Rydalmount Road. Pack 4 is collecting for Sister Helen's Food Pantry.

• St. John's Church, 168 Chestnut St., rear parking lot. Troop 4 is collecting for Sister Helen's Food Pantry. 

• Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 75 East Ave., parking lot off Washburn Street. Pack 6 and Troop 8 are collecting for the church's food pantry.

• First Presbyterian Church, 21 Church St., parking lot off Ontario Street. Pack 7 is collecting for NiaCAP. 

• Cambria Volunteer Fire Company hall, 4631 Cambria Wilson Road (Route 425). Pack 8 and Troop 8 are collecting for Care n' Share in Ransomville.

• All Saints Parish, 76 Church St., use the Church Alley parking lot across from the church. Troop 14 is collecting for the St. Vincent De Paul food pantry. 

• Middleport Scout House, 131 Telegraph Road. Pack 23 and Troop 23 are collecting for the Middleport Food Pantry. 

• Medina United Methodist Church, 11004 W. Center St. Pack 28 and Troop 28 are collecting for Medina-area outreaches. 

• Wrights Corners Volunteer Fire Company firehouse, 4043 Lake Ave. (Route 78). Troop 40 is collecting for the First Baptist Church of Newfane Food Pantry. 

• Transit Drive-In, 6655 S. Transit Road, main driveway. Pack 47 and Troop 47 are collecting for the Pendleton Food Pantry.

• Lockport Elks Lodge, 6791 N. Canal Road. Troop 82 is collecting for the Raymond Community Church Food Pantry.

• Wendelville Volunteer Fire Company hall, Tonawanda Creek Road and Campbell Boulevard. Troop 98 is collecting for the Pendleton Food Pantry.

