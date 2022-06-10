CTE classes join forces to create safety videos

SANBORN — Thanks to the skills of the Animation, Film and Visual Effects students at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center, the Culinary Arts program now has personalized safety videos that will be used to help train future culinary students.
Animation, Film and Visual Effects teacher Jennifer Manning reached out to Culinary Arts teachers Lisa Cook and Caitlin Kucharski to see if they wanted to partner with her students to create kitchen safety videos.
“I was looking for ways to work with other classes to give my students more opportunities to get work-based learning experience, as that is a big part of what we do here at NCTEC," Manning said. "The Culinary Arts classes use a lot of videos to teach safety in the kitchen, so it seemed like a great fit to personalize those for their specific kitchen environment using students from their program.”
Cook said she thought that was a great idea.
“Our students really loved becoming involved in the process and played their parts well,” she said.
“It was a wonderful way to get technology into the kitchen," Kucharski added. "We’ll be using these videos year after year.”
Nolan Dodge, a senior in the Animation, Film and Visual Effects program, said he enjoyed working with the Culinary Arts students and utilizing his skills.
“Our team created videos about using the slicer and dishwashing. We storyboarded our concept, then filmed and edited our video. Altogether it took us about four weeks," he said. "I really loved working on this project. It was a great opportunity.”
Classmate Melissa Mugas and her team worked on videos about mixer use and knife safety.
“I worked on the storyboard and the script and helped with the filming. We would spend a day filming and the next day editing. The videos are about one to two minutes in length," Mugas said. "I really enjoyed going into the kitchen and working with the culinary students.”
David Day said the most appealing part of the project was getting a chance to apply the skills he has been learning in class. “I was able to take the techniques and theory that we have been discussing and use it in a real world project," he said. "My favorite part was meeting everyone in the culinary class. They were very nice and kind and welcomed us into their space. It was a great experience all the way around.”
A competition was held in the junior animation class to create an animated culinary program logo for the opening of each video. Aurora Lambert created the winning logo, which was chosen by the culinary students and instructors.
When the project was complete, all of the students attended a screening of the final videos to view and appreciate the successful results of their hard work.
“It was a great opportunity for my students to take on a project and work with a client where they had to complete all the steps from pre-production to final product," Manning said. "They worked under strict filming schedules and deadlines, just as they would in the film industry. ... The reaction from the culinary students when they saw the finished projects was very rewarding for my students. The culinary students also loved seeing themselves in the videos.”
Cook said she and Kucharski were impressed with the finished project.
“The film students did a great job and we are excited to be able to add these to our curriculum,” she said.
Lisa Bielmeier is the public relations director for Orleans/Niagara BOCES.
