Delaware North presented Community Missions with a pair of checks totaling $20,000 at a ceremony at Niagara Falls State Park on Friday.
The donation includes support from Delaware North of Community Missions’ TOWER workforce development program and proceeds from a “Round Up for the Region” campaign conducted within Niagara Falls State Park this summer.
“We so appreciate Delaware North for all the ways they partner with us to help our neighbors,” said Robyn L. Krueger, Community Missions’ president & CEO. “We often talk about how we cannot meet the needs of all those who come to us without community support. Delaware North continues to put its commitment into action by supporting Community Missions through these efforts.”
Delaware North has contributed $10,000 to support the TOWER program, which provides training, real-world work experience, and tools for success to returning citizens. The program builds their employment history, resumes, and network. The donated funds will support participants’ culinary training at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute.
“Delaware North is always looking to contribute to our hometown in meaningful ways, and gladly supports Community Missions and their wonderful work in the community,” said Katie Gorman, director, corporate social responsibility and strategic initiatives. “Between the round up campaign and the TOWER program, we know the organization is making a difference in Niagara Falls and beyond.”
Throughout the tourist season, the Delaware North team at Niagara Falls State Park, under the leadership of General Manager Michael Barnes, asked customers to round up purchases at retail locations within the park to benefit Community Missions. In its second year conducting the campaign, the initiative raised $10,000 for the organization’s Crisis & Community Services, which include an emergency housing shelter, a food pantry, and a soup kitchen.
“New York State Parks at Niagara Falls thanks Delaware North for this initiative and we thank Community Missions for all the work they do to make Niagara Falls a better place,” said Angela P. Berti, New York State Parks spokesperson.
