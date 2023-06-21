Child and Family Services, founded in 1873, announces the recognition and celebration of its 150th anniversary. To commemorate the sesquicentennial milestone, the organization, which serves the eight counties of Western New York, has rolled out a new, updated brand that will be celebrated across multiple events and activities planned throughout the year.
“Child and Family Services was founded with a mission to strengthen families and promote the well-being of children through prevention, intervention, education, and advocacy. It has been our honor to work toward that mission for 150 years, growing into an organization that nurtures a healthy, more equitable community for current and future generations,” said Child and Family Services President and CEO Elizabeth McPartland. “The future is bright for Child and Family Services, and we cannot wait to celebrate.”
Over the past year, the organization conducted in-depth research and review of its current programs and offerings and reflected on its long-standing history in the Western New York Community, in order to develop a new brand, mission, vision, and brand positioning statements that more firmly align the organization with its strategic vision for the future: a thriving community where all people live in safety with dignity. A new logo has been unveiled alongside a refreshed brand color palette. Logo files and additional assets can be found here.
“As the needs of our communities have changed, so have our services, allowing us to meet families where they are,” said Child and Family Services Board Chair Christine Garvelli. “We want this refreshed brand to instill confidence while evoking our forward-focus approach. This new brand identity accomplishes that so we can best express our client-centered services that build stability, education, mental health, and personal well-being.”
Two events are also planned for the year ahead. The first is Heartlight at the Harbor — an outdoor summer concert event held on July 13 in benefit of the organization. Fashion Show with a Twist is the second event; community members can walk the runway to raise funds for Child and Family Services Haven House — Erie County’s only licensed domestic violence shelter.
Currently, Child and Family Services provides multi-faceted programs that provide the people of its region with essential resources. The organization’s diverse portfolio of services reaches across the eight counties of Western New York and include:
• Counseling addresses the mental health needs of individuals and families with expertise and empathy. Our team of experts provides comprehensive treatment in comfortable environments to help clients achieve their personal goals.
• Employee Assistance Program provides comprehensive wellness services to the Western New York community through employers.
• Foster Care works to preserve families by finding temporary homes for children and helping birth and foster parents develop skills to nurture children in safe, loving home environments.
• Domestic Violence Help through Haven House provides survivors of domestic violence with tools to stop the cycle of abuse and build a life free of violence.
• Family Support Services helps families navigate behavioral challenges and traumatic experiences through home-based intervention and support.
• Conflict Resolution + Justice helps people have difficult conversations, repair relationships, and resolve disagreements.
• Special Education through Stanley G. Falk School educates children, ages 5 to 21, with special learning and emotional needs.
• Residential Treatment cares for children ages 5 to 14 and provides a safe and comfortable environment while teaching them essential skills and helping families prepare for their return home.
