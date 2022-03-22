Mary Soro Sirianni celebrated her 100th birthday on March 6. The lifelong Niagara Falls resident was married to Joseph Sirianni who predeceased her. She now lives in an assisted living facility.
She retired in 1993 after 25 years with Carborundum.
Her family celebrated her birthday with a cake decorated with 100 candles to celebrate her age and a life well-lived.
In her younger days, Sirianni "loved having big family dinners. She is a wonderful cook and loved having family gatherings where everyone was talking at the same time, laughung and enjoying each other," according to her granddaughter Judith Sirianni-Lubecki.
