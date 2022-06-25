Just six years ago, I was sitting in the Camp Director’s office for what I knew would be the last time. It was late and I was reluctant to turn the lights off and leave my cabin for what would also be the last time. I was the “Division Youth Secretary,” the hip youth officer for Western Pennsylvania. I was having the time of my life and after just three years it was over. And to make matters worse they were sending me to Niagara Falls.
Niagara Falls. Of the 500+ appointments The Salvation Army had to choose from, they picked my mother’s hometown. The very mention of Niagara Falls made me a little uncomfortable. My memories of the Falls involved visiting my sick grandmother, who had lost her legs due to diabetic complications. I mention her legs because 6-year-old me was afraid of my grandmother and when I remember that fear I remember the guilt I also felt because I refused to hug and kiss her or even get close to her.
I sat there that night thinking about my new assignment. My other feelings for Niagara Falls were not helping to excite me about this new appointment either. I had always explained to people that the reason I was born with multiple heart problems was because my mom was from a particular neighborhood in the Falls. While my mother doesn’t talk about her childhood often, she had it tough and her stories all take place in front of the backdrop of Niagara Falls.
If I could have picked an appointment to veto, one appointment to turn down, it would have been Niagara Falls. But that’s not how Salvation Army officership works. Ours is a transient calling. My wife and I stood before Salvation Army leadership almost 20 years ago and put our lives in their hands. We believed that we would be sent where we were needed most. We trust this movement to weigh the needs of our family with the needs of the organization’s mission and after seeking God’s will, they will place us where we can have a significant impact on the community to which we’ve been sent.
Twenty years later I still trust the process. After six years, this city that I didn’t want to come to feels more like home than any place I’ve ever lived. I’ve preached from the same pulpit where my mother was sent off to seminary. I carried Christmas toys to literally thousands of children who will one day tell their children stories about how, “It was a hard year but Mom still found a way.” There were days during the COVID-19 lockdown when it felt like we were feeding half of the Falls.
Recently my wife and I received a phone call from our leaders. We are being sent as the Commanding Officers for the Salvation Army’s work in Elmira and its surrounding communities. This is an emotional move for us because we feel so connected to this crazy place. For Major Delia it is the longest she has ever lived in one place. It’s where her great grandparents and her grandfather were from. We both watched our four boys work their way through three schools.
You know what? Niagara Falls isn’t perfect. In some ways it’s a bit of a mess. But when we got here, “we rolled up our sleeves and got to work,” and when we did, we discovered something ... this city is full of people who are fighting for it. Some of you have been fighting for a long time. Others have left and made an intentional decision to come back. Some of you have been around but have only recently begun to fight for your city.
We will miss our neighbors and friends of Niagara Falls.
Major Steve Carroll serves with his wife Major Delia Carroll as the commanding officers of the Salvation Army Niagara Falls Citadel corps until Monday when they will be reassigned to the Salvation Army Elmira Citadel Corps in Elmira. He can be reached at Stephen.Carrolljr@use.salvationarmy.org.
