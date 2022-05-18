Two teams from Orleans/Niagara BOCES took the top spots at the 2022 Niagara-Orleans Regional Envirothon on May 5.
The regional Envirothon, sponsored by the Niagara County Soil and Water Conservation District, is a hands-on environmental education competition that tests students’ knowledge and understanding of New York state natural resources.
The Niagara Career and Technical Education Center team, advised by conservation teacher Paul Dewey, consisted of conservation students Allison Lang (North Tonawanda), Cassidy Wagner (Wilson), Merissa Stoddard (Niagara Wheatfield), Lorna Becker (Royalton-Hartland) and Olivia Shackelford (Wilson). They were named the overall winning team from Niagara County.
The Orleans Career and Technical Education Center team, advised by science teacher Peter Jablonski, consisted of Alexis Case (Lockport), Zoeya Berning (Newfane), Lillian Mathes (Albion), Amber Kiefer (Lyndonville) and Serenity Baumgart (Medina), all students in the Animal Science program. They were named the overall winning team from Orleans County.
Representatives of the Aquarium of Niagara, New York State DEC Region 9 and SUNY Buffalo proctored the exams. The teams were graded on overall presentation, waste to resources, aquatics, forestry, soils and wildlife knowledge.
Both teams advanced to the New York State Envirothon at Hobart & William Smith Colleges in Geneva. The state Envirothon is slated for the end of this month.
