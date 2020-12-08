Andrew Perreault part of MAAC's United for Justice Campaign

BUFFALO — Canisius College student-athlete Andrew Perreault, of Lewiston is helping to further education about social justice and combat racial injustice by participating in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference's (MAAC) United for Justice campaign.
A Computer Science major at Canisius, Perreault is on the men's track and cross country and a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC). SAAC is working in conjunction with the college's Athletic Department to spread awareness about the United for Justice campaign on campus.
Initiated by the MAAC in August, the United for Justice campaign engages its 11 member institutions on ways to advance and execute strategies to combat racial injustices within society. Participating members pledge to work to address racism and inequality issues that minorities in the country have and still currently face, with a goal to educate and to create substantial change in communities. For the upcoming season, MAAC teams have unified to focus their messaging platform on the Black Lives Matter movement.
"Change comes from a movement that involves an entire collective group working towards common goals and desires, not a single moment in time," says MAAC Commissioner Rich Ensor. "A groundwork for change has been established in the MAAC, it is up to all of us involved to ensure systemic racism, violence and oppression are brought to the forefronts of minds in our communities and that awareness is raised to bring the change we want to see in our society."
At Canisius, SAAC members printed solidarity shirts, which student-athletes wear as warm-up gear prior to games. The front of these black shirts are adorned with a white image of the college's mascot, the Griffin, and the letters AMDG (Ad Maiorem Dei Gloriam) which, when translated from Latin, means "for the greater glory of God" - a cornerstone of the Society of Jesus and Jesuit education.
In addition to the solidarity shirts, SAAC members planned a Unity Walk to be held in early December.
